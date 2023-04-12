Can Zymeworks Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has a current stock price of $9.00. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.53 after opening at $9.34. The stock’s low for the day was $8.7261, and it eventually closed at $9.37.

Zymeworks Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.80 on 01/19/23, with the lowest value being $4.11 on 09/07/22.

52-week price history of ZYME Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Zymeworks Inc.’s current trading price is -16.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.11 and $10.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 577.53M and boasts a workforce of 291 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.36, with a change in price of +1.01. Similarly, Zymeworks Inc. recorded 934,184 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.64%.

ZYME Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZYME stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZYME Stock Stochastic Average

Zymeworks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 58.09%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.43% and 81.03%, respectively.

ZYME Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 14.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 52.54%. The price of ZYME fallen by 13.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.95%.