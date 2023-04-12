BZFD Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) current stock price is $1.04. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.05 after opening at $0.95. The stock’s lowest point was $0.92 before it closed at $0.91.

In terms of market performance, BuzzFeed Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run-in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.62 on 05/05/22, while the lowest value was $0.64 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of BZFD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. BuzzFeed Inc.’s current trading price is -81.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.64 and $5.62. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 12.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.29M and boasts a workforce of 1368 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2824, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, BuzzFeed Inc. recorded 7,838,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.40%.

BZFD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZFD stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

BZFD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BuzzFeed Inc. over the past 50 days is 6.66%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.41% and 18.81%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BZFD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year, the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 50.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -38.82%. The price of BZFD decreased by -19.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.59%.