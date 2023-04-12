Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock: Understanding the 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Blackstone Inc.’s current trading price is -33.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $71.72 and $126.28. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.54 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.13 million observed over the last three months.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) currently has a stock price of $83.40. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $84.51 after opening at $81.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $81.908 before it closed at $81.59.

Blackstone Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $126.28 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $71.72 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.59B and boasts a workforce of 4695 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Blackstone Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Blackstone Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.01, with a change in price of -18.01. Similarly, Blackstone Inc. recorded 5,481,447 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.76%.

How BX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BX stands at 1.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

BX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Blackstone Inc. over the past 50 days is 27.89%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.96% and 43.13%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.41%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BX has fallen by 3.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.84%.