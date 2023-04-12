Behind Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has a stock price of $56.62. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $57.39 after an opening price of $57.29. The day’s lowest price was $55.85, and it closed at $55.93.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $60.99 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $28.88 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of LVS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s current trading price is -7.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.09%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $28.88 and $60.99. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.82 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.40B and boasts a workforce of 35500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.06, with a change in price of +12.58. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp. recorded 4,877,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.64%.

Examining LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 4.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.59.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.15%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.03% and 57.76%, respectively.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LVS has fallen by 1.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.80%.