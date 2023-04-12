Behind Dropbox Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has a current stock price of $20.76. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.92 after opening at $20.87. The stock’s low for the day was $20.5113, and it eventually closed at $21.08.

The market performance of Dropbox Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $24.99 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $18.71, recorded on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of DBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dropbox Inc.’s current trading price is -16.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $18.71 and $24.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.73 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.06 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.40B and boasts a workforce of 3118 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dropbox Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Dropbox Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.11, with a change in price of -2.02. Similarly, Dropbox Inc. recorded 2,929,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.87%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

Dropbox Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 34.10%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.79% and 82.21%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -7.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.47%. The price of DBX fallen by 8.58% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.76%.