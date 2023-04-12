Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -55.87% in 6 Months, Down -15.80% in 30 Days

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has a current stock price of $2.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.805 after opening at $2.77. The stock’s low for the day was $2.66, and it eventually closed at $2.75.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $12.09 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.61 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of AHT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -75.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.61 and $12.09. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.45M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -4.00. Similarly, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. recorded 517,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.90%.

AHT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. over the last 50 days is at 6.01%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.60% and 13.91%, respectively.

AHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -34.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.87%. The price of AHT leaped by -15.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.53%.