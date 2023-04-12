Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s current trading price is -42.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.28 and $1.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.99 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.76 million over the last three months.

The stock of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is currently priced at $0.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.69 after opening at $0.62. The day’s lowest price was $0.62 before the stock closed at $0.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Asensus Surgical Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.18 on 02/21/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.28 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.28M and boasts a workforce of 183 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5814, with a change in price of +0.22. Similarly, Asensus Surgical Inc. recorded 1,410,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.39%.

Understanding ASXC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASXC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASXC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 20.37%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.88% and 46.33%, respectively.

ASXC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 95.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 65.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASXC has fallen by 7.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.68%.