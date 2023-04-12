ARVN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Company Name’s Performance

The stock price for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) currently stands at $26.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $27.82 after starting at $27.71. The stock’s lowest price was $25.77 before closing at $27.65.

Arvinas Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $69.73 on 04/12/22 and a low of $25.35 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of ARVN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Arvinas Inc.’s current trading price is -61.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.25%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $25.35 and $69.73. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 415 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Arvinas Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Arvinas Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.80, with a change in price of -25.34. Similarly, Arvinas Inc. recorded 513,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.71%.

Examining ARVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arvinas Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.08% and 43.46%, respectively.

ARVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -35.62%. The price of ARVN leaped by -1.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.42%.