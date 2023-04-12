Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -40.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.09 and $49.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

At present, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has a stock price of $29.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.37 after an opening price of $25.69. The day’s lowest price was $25.69, and it closed at $26.23.

The market performance of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $49.50 on 04/13/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $23.09 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.74B and boasts a workforce of 397 employees.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.54, with a change in price of -4.40. Similarly, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,034,772 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARWR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.20%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.78%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.70% and 63.26%, respectively.

ARWR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARWR has fallen by 10.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.49%.