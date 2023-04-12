Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -9.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 130.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.70 and $29.92. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.45 million observed over the last three months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) currently has a stock price of $26.97. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $27.24 after opening at $24.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $24.63 before it closed at $24.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a somewhat unconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.92 on 04/13/22, while the lowest value was $11.70 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 718.75M and boasts a workforce of 170 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.29, with a change in price of +8.74. Similarly, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. recorded 471,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.94%.

How ARCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARCT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 97.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.26% and 89.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ARCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.02%. However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 75.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARCT has fallen by 82.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.94%.