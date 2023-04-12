Analyzing Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Stock’s Stock Over 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tyson Foods Inc.’s current trading price is -37.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $55.81 and $99.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.4 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.19 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is $62.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $62.66 after an opening price of $61.26. The stock briefly fell to $61.175 before ending the session at $61.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Tyson Foods Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $99.54 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $55.81 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.20B and boasts a workforce of 142000 employees.

Tyson Foods Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Tyson Foods Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.16, with a change in price of -2.78. Similarly, Tyson Foods Inc. recorded 3,127,860 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.29%.

Understanding TSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSN stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

TSN Stock Stochastic Average

Tyson Foods Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 62.43%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.26% and 87.22%, respectively.

TSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -0.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.88%. The price of TSN fallen by 8.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.44%.