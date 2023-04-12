Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Jumia Technologies AG Inc. (JMIA) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -8.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -45.46%. The price of JMIA leaped by -6.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.82%.

The present stock price for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is $2.94. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.16 after an opening price of $3.08. The stock briefly fell to $3.03 before ending the session at $3.10.

Jumia Technologies AG’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.08 on 08/16/22 and a low of $2.79 for the same time frame on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of JMIA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Jumia Technologies AG’s current trading price is -70.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.56%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.79 and $10.08. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.49 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 309.62M and boasts a workforce of 4484 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.66, with a change in price of -2.27. Similarly, Jumia Technologies AG recorded 2,205,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.24%.

JMIA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Jumia Technologies AG over the last 50 days is 8.26%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.34% and 48.30%, respectively.