Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: A Year of Lows and Highs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -76.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.99 and $4.86 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.0 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.93 million over the last three months.

At present, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has a stock price of $1.15. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.28 after an opening price of $1.27. The day’s lowest price was $1.14, and it closed at $1.27.

Amyris Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.99 on 03/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 392.06M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5566, with a change in the price of -1.25. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,353,829 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.08%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

Amyris Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 17.20%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.02% and 54.25%, respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.84%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMRS has fallen by 1.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.45%.