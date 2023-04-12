Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Accenture plc’s current trading price is -15.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $242.80 and $337.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.43 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) is currently priced at $286.33. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $287.66 after opening at $283.01. The day’s lowest price was $282.55 before the stock closed at $281.68.

Accenture plc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $337.42 on 04/12/22 and the lowest value was $242.80 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 189.47B and boasts a workforce of 721000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 276.67, with a change in the price of -2.58. Similarly, Accenture plc recorded 2,304,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.89%.

Understanding ACN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Accenture plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.44% and 88.16% respectively.

ACN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACN has fallen by 13.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.17%.