A Tale of Resilience: Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has a stock price of $0.58. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.6177 after an opening price of $0.51. The day’s lowest price was $0.51, and it closed at $0.50.

52-week price history of AMV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current trading price is -99.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.47 to $243.99. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -78.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.58M and boasts a workforce of 71 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.8026, with a change in price of -9.43. Similarly, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. recorded 2,291,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.21%.

Examining AMV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. over the last 50 days is 3.67%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.61% and 7.95%, respectively.

AMV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -82.15%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -96.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMV has leaped by -29.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.41%.