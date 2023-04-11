This is to seal it as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are up 158.09% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). It is currently valued at $3.51. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.50 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.36 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) full year performance was -63.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -63.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $9.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1612520 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) recorded performance in the market was 143.75%, having the revenues showcasing 92.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 386.63M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +33.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,223,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIVE is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.94%.

Considering, the past performance of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 143.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.25%, alongside a downfall of -63.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.86% during last recorded quarter.