The Stars are Aligning for Holders of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

At the end of the latest market close, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) was valued at $1.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.64 while reaching the peak value of $1.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.55. The stock current value is $2.29.Recently in News on April 11, 2023, ZeroFox Partners with Google Cloud to Disrupt Phishing Attacks and Malicious URLs. As one of the first external cybersecurity organizations contributing to Google Cloud’s Web Risk Submission API, ZeroFox will continuously provide Google Cloud with data on malicious domains and phishing threats. You can read further details here

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.7300 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) full year performance was -77.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares are logging -85.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $15.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21816213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) recorded performance in the market was -54.02%, having the revenues showcasing -51.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 190.87M, as it employees total of 721 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.5027, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -42.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZFOX is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZeroFox Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.13%, alongside a downfall of -77.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.69% during last recorded quarter.