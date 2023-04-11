The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH). It is currently valued at $2.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.5599, after setting-off with the price of $2.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.50.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Millennium Group International Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the “Company” or “Millennium”), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 4, 2023, under the symbol “MGIH.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Millennium Group International Holdings Limited shares are logging -49.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.18 and $4.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 519842 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) recorded performance in the market was -27.41%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.21M, as it employees total of 861 workers.

The Analysts eye on Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Millennium Group International Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH)

Considering, the past performance of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.41%.