The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $21.00

At the end of the latest market close, The Marcus Corporation (MCS) was valued at $16.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.00 while reaching the peak value of $17.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.551. The stock current value is $17.69.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, SCREENVISION MEDIA EXTENDS ADVERTISING & CONTENT PARTNERSHIP WITH MARCUS THEATRES®. Nation’s Fourth Largest Exhibitor Renews with Screenvision; Cites Strength of Network, Capital Structure and Growing Profitability. You can read further details here

The Marcus Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.23 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $13.41 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) full year performance was 9.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Marcus Corporation shares are logging -2.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.41 and $18.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1175994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Marcus Corporation (MCS) recorded performance in the market was 22.93%, having the revenues showcasing 21.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 547.86M, as it employees total of 8050 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Marcus Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, The Marcus Corporation posted a movement of +12.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 312,629 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MCS is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical breakdown of The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Marcus Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Marcus Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.97%, alongside a boost of 9.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.08% during last recorded quarter.