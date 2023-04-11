The clock is ticking: AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

At the end of the latest market close, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) was valued at $6.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.72 while reaching the peak value of $7.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.63. The stock current value is $7.98.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, L’Officiel Inc. SAS Granted Permits by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Malaysia to Publish Locally and Achieved Another Milestone Under the Direct Owner’s Model. L’Officiel Inc. SAS (“L’Officiel”), a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), announced that its subsidiary, L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., has been granted the publication permit in Malaysia by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The permit was obtained soon after L’Officiel’s announcement of its relaunching exercise in Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.60 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1885308 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was -20.20%, having the revenues showcasing -46.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.49, with a change in the price was noted -9.55. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -55.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,366,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HKD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AMTD Digital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.20%. The shares increased approximately by 17.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.37% during last recorded quarter.