TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.30M

At the end of the latest market close, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) was valued at $2.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.78 while reaching the peak value of $3.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.78. The stock current value is $3.05.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO BE HOSTED BY EF HUTTON IN A Q&A SESSION. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that it will be hosted by Tim Moore from EF Hutton at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for a TETRA overview and update. Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the company’s strategic initiatives followed by questions & answers moderated by Tim Moore, Director of Equity Research at EF Hutton. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.43 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was -18.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -47.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.43 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2273536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was -11.85%, having the revenues showcasing -11.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.58M, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Analysts verdict on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.49, with a change in the price was noted -0.97. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -24.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,143,253 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.45.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.79%, alongside a downfall of -18.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.85% during last recorded quarter.