Take note of this Trade Activity: Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

At the end of the latest market close, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) was valued at $14.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.60 while reaching the peak value of $15.665 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.58. The stock current value is $15.50.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, Harmonic Reaches New Heights in Streaming and Broadcast at the 2023 NAB Show. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it continues to enhance its market-leading on-premises and SaaS solutions by bringing new innovations for video streaming and broadcast delivery to the 2023 NAB Show. As the company’s global deployments grow rapidly, Harmonic will highlight how it is taking video to the next level with the most advanced, scalable solutions for live sports streaming, targeted advertising, personalized channel origination, cloud playout, ATSC 3.0 delivery and more. You can read further details here

Harmonic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.80 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) full year performance was 76.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harmonic Inc. shares are logging -1.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $15.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4202730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) recorded performance in the market was 18.32%, having the revenues showcasing 11.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.72B, as it employees total of 1340 workers.

Analysts verdict on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Harmonic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.85, with a change in the price was noted +2.44. In a similar fashion, Harmonic Inc. posted a movement of +18.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,366,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLIT is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Harmonic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Harmonic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.73%, alongside a boost of 76.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.91% during last recorded quarter.