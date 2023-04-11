Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) market price of $106.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). It is currently valued at $106.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $104.82, after setting-off with the price of $103.545. Company’s stock value dipped to $103.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $104.74.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.83 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $68.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 27.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -4.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.39 and $110.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1263967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 6.99%, having the revenues showcasing 1.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.63B, as it employees total of 402000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.82, with a change in the price was noted +8.50. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +8.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,009,812 in trading volumes.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.95%, alongside a boost of 27.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.33% during last recorded quarter.