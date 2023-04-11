SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX). It is currently valued at $1.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.61, after setting-off with the price of $0.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.84.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, New to The Street Announces TV Line Up, Featuring Five Corporate Guests, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. New to The Street Announces TV Line Up, Featuring Five Corporate Guests, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares are logging -91.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $18.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7052093 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) recorded performance in the market was -84.40%, having the revenues showcasing -84.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.38M.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.40%. The shares increased approximately by 69.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.52% during last recorded quarter.