SenesTech Inc. (SNES): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.70 and reached a high price of $2.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.70. The stock touched a low price of $1.24.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, SenesTech Announces $1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, “SenesTech” or the “Company”) (www.senestech.com), the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 857,146 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), at a purchase price of $1.75 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered Series C warrants (the “Series C Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 857,146 shares of common stock. The Series C Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.62 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five and one-half (5.5) years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SenesTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.6000 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 04/10/23.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) full year performance was -90.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SenesTech Inc. shares are logging -91.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1086605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SenesTech Inc. (SNES) recorded performance in the market was -57.93%, having the revenues showcasing -60.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.83M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SenesTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7140, with a change in the price was noted -1.84. In a similar fashion, SenesTech Inc. posted a movement of -58.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,554 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNES is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

Raw Stochastic average of SenesTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.28%.

Considering, the past performance of SenesTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.81%, alongside a downfall of -90.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.60% during last recorded quarter.