Scilex Holding Company (SCLX): Investing has never been easier

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is priced at $14.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.18 and reached a high price of $15.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.90. The stock touched a low price of $13.05.

Scilex Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.90 on 04/05/23, with the lowest value was $2.87 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) full year performance was 39.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scilex Holding Company shares are logging -16.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 393.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $16.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1170160 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) recorded performance in the market was 254.64%, having the revenues showcasing 181.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.98B, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Scilex Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.99, with a change in the price was noted +4.80. In a similar fashion, Scilex Holding Company posted a movement of +51.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 432,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Scilex Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Scilex Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 254.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.98%, alongside a boost of 39.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 181.31% during last recorded quarter.