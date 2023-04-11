Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is priced at $8.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.57 and reached a high price of $8.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.66. The stock touched a low price of $8.44.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1085 (C$0.1495), and Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Share Dividends. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:. You can read further details here

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.95 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $6.41 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) full year performance was -44.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares are logging -44.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.41 and $15.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2478946 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) recorded performance in the market was 35.05%, having the revenues showcasing 20.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.78B, as it employees total of 3951 workers.

Analysts verdict on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.84. In a similar fashion, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. posted a movement of +10.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,358,800 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQN is recording 1.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.86%, alongside a downfall of -44.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.78% during last recorded quarter.