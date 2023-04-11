Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is priced at $31.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.77 and reached a high price of $33.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.03. The stock touched a low price of $30.23.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Revance to Participate in the Needham 22nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), today announced that the company will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 17 – 20, 2023. Chief Financial Officer, Tobin Schilke, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:45 P.M. ET. You can read further details here

Revance Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.61 on 02/28/23, with the lowest value was $11.27 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) full year performance was 54.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -14.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.27 and $36.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2092193 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) recorded performance in the market was 70.48%, having the revenues showcasing 59.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.56B, as it employees total of 534 workers.

Analysts verdict on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revance Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.02, with a change in the price was noted +8.98. In a similar fashion, Revance Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +39.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,401,917 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVNC is recording 30.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Revance Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Revance Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.66%, alongside a boost of 54.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.67% during last recorded quarter.