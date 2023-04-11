Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) was valued at $2.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.78 while reaching the peak value of $3.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.71. The stock current value is $3.05.

Rent the Runway Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.72 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value was $1.10 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/22.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) full year performance was -46.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rent the Runway Inc. shares are logging -54.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 777144 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -14.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.14M, as it employees total of 958 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rent the Runway Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted +1.45. In a similar fashion, Rent the Runway Inc. posted a movement of +90.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,017,353 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rent the Runway Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.47%, alongside a downfall of -46.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.80% during last recorded quarter.