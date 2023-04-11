On Holding AG (ONON): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, On Holding AG (ONON) was valued at $30.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.98 while reaching the peak value of $30.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.86. The stock current value is $30.28.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, and The Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022. On achieves strong full-year results in 2022, reaching net sales of CHF 1,222.1 million, surpassing the CHF 1 billion mark for the first time in history and growing by 68.7% year-over-year. The company reports a gross profit margin of 56.0%, net income of CHF 57.7 million, a net income margin of 4.7%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%, showcasing On’s commitment to managing the company for long-term, sustainable growth and profitability. You can read further details here

On Holding AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.20 on 04/04/23, with the lowest value was $15.44 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

On Holding AG (ONON) full year performance was 29.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, On Holding AG shares are logging -8.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.44 and $33.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1476848 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the On Holding AG (ONON) recorded performance in the market was 76.45%, having the revenues showcasing 58.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.56B, as it employees total of 1701 workers.

Specialists analysis on On Holding AG (ONON)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the On Holding AG a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.53, with a change in the price was noted +10.51. In a similar fashion, On Holding AG posted a movement of +53.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,226,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONON is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: On Holding AG (ONON)

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.44%, alongside a boost of 29.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.36% during last recorded quarter.