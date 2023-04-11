Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is priced at $2.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.13 and reached a high price of $2.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.33. The stock touched a low price of $2.02.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Delivery. micromobillity.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading micromobility ecosystem, today announced the last date for pre-orders of the Wheels One to guarantee delivery by the end of 2023. The ongoing third round of pre-orders, available at micromobility.com for 1.699 USD, enables customers to secure their Wheels One vehicle by placing orders no later than April 30th. Orders submitted after this deadline will be scheduled for delivery throughout 2024 during the subsequent production round. You can read further details here

Micromobility.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $145.00 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/23.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) full year performance was -98.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Micromobility.com Inc. shares are logging -98.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $145.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 802583 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) recorded performance in the market was -66.90%, having the revenues showcasing -66.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.14M, as it employees total of 284 workers.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Micromobility.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.28, with a change in the price was noted -8.36. In a similar fashion, Micromobility.com Inc. posted a movement of -79.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,067,267 in trading volumes.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Micromobility.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Micromobility.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.29%, alongside a downfall of -98.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -40.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -68.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.33% during last recorded quarter.