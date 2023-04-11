Market data suggests positive returns on Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP), which is $5.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.59 after opening rate of $4.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.895 before closing at $4.85.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Ocuphire Pharma Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 and Provides Corporate Update. Financial Profile Improved Markedly with Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Nyxol for All Three Indications with Cash Runway into 2025. You can read further details here

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.59 on 04/10/23, with the lowest value was $1.78 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) full year performance was 72.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares are logging -1.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 830422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) recorded performance in the market was 52.12%, having the revenues showcasing 69.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 109.39M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.44, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +98.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,304 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCUP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 127.54%, alongside a boost of 72.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.40% during last recorded quarter.