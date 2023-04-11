Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), which is $35.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.508 after opening rate of $35.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $35.095 before closing at $35.64.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community. You can read further details here

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.31 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $33.35 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) full year performance was -6.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares are logging -14.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.35 and $41.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6801679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) recorded performance in the market was -1.21%, having the revenues showcasing -2.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.22B, as it employees total of 28000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.86, with a change in the price was noted -2.11. In a similar fashion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted a movement of -5.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,574,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KDP is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical breakdown of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.14%, alongside a downfall of -6.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.84% during last recorded quarter.