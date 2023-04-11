Investors have a limited window left to buy POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), which is $6.96 to be very precise.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.98 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $5.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) full year performance was -12.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares are logging -36.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.31 and $10.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1059804 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) recorded performance in the market was -4.53%, having the revenues showcasing -3.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 693.84M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

Analysts verdict on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.15, with a change in the price was noted -2.18. In a similar fashion, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. posted a movement of -23.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 732,234 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PNT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.90%, alongside a downfall of -12.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.73% during last recorded quarter.