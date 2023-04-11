Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY), which is $3.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.53 after opening rate of $1.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.36 before closing at $1.46.Recently in News on April 11, 2023, Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches The First ChatGPT Enabled Smart Eyewear. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces today that it has launched a new iOS/Android app called Lucyd. The Lucyd app enables a voice interface for ChatGPT on our smart eyewear. The user can ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones already built into our glasses and hear the responses through their stereo speakers. The app is device agnostic and works with many other hearables, including, but not limited to, AirPods®1. Additionally, the app may be used via a streamlined visual interface on any smartphone to enhance accessibility. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares are logging -51.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 385.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47427197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) recorded performance in the market was 148.18%, having the revenues showcasing 216.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.01M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Innovative Eyewear Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5225, with a change in the price was noted +2.23. In a similar fashion, Innovative Eyewear Inc. posted a movement of +169.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,780,356 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUCY is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Innovative Eyewear Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.18%. The shares increased approximately by 107.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by 100.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 216.28% during last recorded quarter.