Here is what you need to look for: eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of eMagin Corporation (EMAN), which is $2.29 to be very precise. Recently in News on March 9, 2023, eMagin Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results. Fourth-Quarter 2022: Revenue of $8.4 million, a 17% increase over Q4 2021Full-Year 2022: Revenue of $30.5 million, a 17% increase over 2021. You can read further details here

eMagin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.36 on 04/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.55 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) full year performance was 114.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eMagin Corporation shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 958997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) recorded performance in the market was 169.41%, having the revenues showcasing 163.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.84M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

The Analysts eye on eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, eMagin Corporation posted a movement of +153.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 356,998 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EMAN is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical rundown of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Raw Stochastic average of eMagin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.48%.

Considering, the past performance of eMagin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 269.30%, alongside a boost of 114.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 99.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.22% during last recorded quarter.