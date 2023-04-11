Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is priced at $2.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.39 and reached a high price of $2.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.39. The stock touched a low price of $2.355.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, GOL records over R$1 billion recurring EBITDA in 4Q22. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL” or “Company”) (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), the largest domestic airline in Brazil, today announced its consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). During the quarter, the Company recorded its highest EBITDA since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting from Management’s continued focus on achieving higher productivity by increasing yields, reducing unit costs excluding fuel, and improving fleet utilization. The combination of higher productivity with strong tourism demand resulted in a significant improvement in operating margins during the fourth quarter. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.41 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -61.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -62.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $7.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1300311 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 3.43%, having the revenues showcasing -9.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 505.60M, as it employees total of 14048 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.76, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -18.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,566,188 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.55%, alongside a downfall of -61.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.75% during last recorded quarter.