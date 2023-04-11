Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), which is $5.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.585 after opening rate of $5.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.375 before closing at $5.39.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for May 4. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing first quarter results after the market closes on May 3, 2023. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $3.43 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 47.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -13.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4687176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 5.10%, having the revenues showcasing 6.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.63B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of +17.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,485,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genworth Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.05%, alongside a boost of 47.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.31% during last recorded quarter.