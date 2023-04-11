Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is priced at $5.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.93 and reached a high price of $5.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.95. The stock touched a low price of $3.86.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $9.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Shengfeng Development Limited (Nasdaq: SFWL) (the “Company” or “Shengfeng”), a contract logistics company in China providing customers with integrated logistics solution services. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 31, 2023 under the ticker symbol “SFWL.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shengfeng Development Limited shares are logging 11.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $4.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1452953 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) recorded performance in the market was 25.87%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 423.27M, as it employees total of 1560 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shengfeng Development Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFWL is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shengfeng Development Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.87%.