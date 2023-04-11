ESS Tech Inc. (GWH): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is priced at $1.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.15. The stock touched a low price of $1.12.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, ESS Batteries Achieve Additional UL Safety Certification. UL 1973 certification affirms safety profile of company’s battery technology. You can read further details here

ESS Tech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2800 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) full year performance was -78.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESS Tech Inc. shares are logging -80.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $6.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679628 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) recorded performance in the market was -48.56%, having the revenues showcasing -46.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 187.82M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Specialists analysis on ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ESS Tech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1830, with a change in the price was noted -2.85. In a similar fashion, ESS Tech Inc. posted a movement of -69.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,430,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GWH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Raw Stochastic average of ESS Tech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.47%, alongside a downfall of -78.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.12% during last recorded quarter.