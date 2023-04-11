Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 204.20K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME), which is $1.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.96 after opening rate of $6.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.00 before closing at $1.45.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Engine Gaming Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing and Consolidation, Name Change and Closing of GameSquare Transaction. Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME) (“Engine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,673,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of the Company at an issue price of US$1.25 per Subscription Receipt, including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$9,591,250. The Offering was led by Roth Canada, Inc. (the “Agent”) as the sole agent and sole bookrunner. You can read further details here

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.5050 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) full year performance was -22.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares are logging -26.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605907 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) recorded performance in the market was 78.57%, having the revenues showcasing 62.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.88M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2353, with a change in the price was noted +1.15. In a similar fashion, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. posted a movement of +191.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 243,277 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAME is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Engine Gaming and Media Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.33%, alongside a downfall of -22.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.04% during last recorded quarter.