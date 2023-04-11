EHang Holdings Limited (EH): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH), which is $10.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.05 after opening rate of $9.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.50 before closing at $9.23.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, EHang Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. – EH216-S Type Certification (“TC”) Process Over 90% Completed– Continued High Quarterly and Annual Gross Margins of Over 65%– Post-TC Order Pipeline of EH216-S Exceeded 100 Units in China & Growing– Partnership with Swire Group’s HAECO for Advanced Air Mobility– First Passenger-Carrying AAV Flight Demonstration in Japan. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.84 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $3.32 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was -18.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -43.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.32 and $17.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1605427 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 17.25%, having the revenues showcasing -19.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 597.46M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Analysts verdict on EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.81, with a change in the price was noted +6.04. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +150.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,735,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EHang Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 138.95%, alongside a downfall of -18.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.20% during last recorded quarter.