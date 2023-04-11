Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 653.00K

At the end of the latest market close, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.19 while reaching the peak value of $1.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.018. The stock current value is $1.10.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Diamond Equity Research to Host Spotlight Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Investor Conference on April 5, 2023. Presenting Companies to Host 25 Minute Presentations Followed by Question-and-Answer Session; Conference Open to all Retail and Institutional Investors. You can read further details here

Draganfly Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4650 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Draganfly Inc. shares are logging -55.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950075 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) recorded performance in the market was 46.67%, having the revenues showcasing 30.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.39M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Specialists analysis on Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Draganfly Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3713, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Draganfly Inc. posted a movement of +85.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 626,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPRO is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Draganfly Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.42%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.95% during last recorded quarter.