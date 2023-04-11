Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), which is $0.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4798 after opening rate of $0.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.411 before closing at $0.48.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, SciSparc Receives Final Approval to Commence its Phase IIb Clinical Trial for SCI-110 to treat Tourette Syndrome. The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center granted its final approval to use SCI-110 in a clinical trial. You can read further details here

SciSparc Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9499 on 05/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.4012 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/23.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) full year performance was -85.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -86.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $3.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3180645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was -31.04%, having the revenues showcasing -37.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.69M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8131, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of -47.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 758,452 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.70%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.29%, alongside a downfall of -85.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.23% during last recorded quarter.