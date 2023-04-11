Do Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) beta value of 2.16 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN). It is currently valued at $3.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.61, after setting-off with the price of $5.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.265 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.61.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.77 on 02/23/23, with the lowest value was $0.92 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) full year performance was 98.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares are logging -49.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $7.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1773505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) recorded performance in the market was 88.41%, having the revenues showcasing 74.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.53M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted +2.19. In a similar fashion, Professional Diversity Network Inc. posted a movement of +131.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Professional Diversity Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Professional Diversity Network Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.29%, alongside a boost of 98.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.89% during last recorded quarter.