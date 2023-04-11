Do Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) beta value of 2.80 signposts another twist?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is priced at $7.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.675 and reached a high price of $7.915, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.61. The stock touched a low price of $7.675.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $114 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $111 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Kosmos Energy Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.55 on 02/27/23, with the lowest value was $4.64 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) full year performance was 0.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are logging -8.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.64 and $8.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4962361 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) recorded performance in the market was 22.48%, having the revenues showcasing 25.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.68B, as it employees total of 236 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted a movement of +9.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,025,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KOS is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.79.

Technical breakdown of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Kosmos Energy Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kosmos Energy Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.45%, alongside a boost of 0.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.65% during last recorded quarter.