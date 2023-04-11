D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It is currently valued at $0.85. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.77.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -91.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -93.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1081291 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was -40.97%, having the revenues showcasing -22.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.66M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3526, with a change in the price was noted -1.91. In a similar fashion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -69.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,352,236 in trading volumes.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.31%, alongside a downfall of -91.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.72% during last recorded quarter.