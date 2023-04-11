Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), which is $37.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.2999 after opening rate of $38.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.50 before closing at $38.38.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS. Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on February 26, 2023. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted. You can read further details here

Conagra Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.30 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $31.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) full year performance was 9.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Conagra Brands Inc. shares are logging -9.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.01 and $41.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4789984 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) recorded performance in the market was -2.92%, having the revenues showcasing -8.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.86B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Conagra Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.26, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Conagra Brands Inc. posted a movement of +8.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,258,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAG is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical breakdown of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Raw Stochastic average of Conagra Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Conagra Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.39%, alongside a boost of 9.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.28% during last recorded quarter.