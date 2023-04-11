Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) was valued at $75.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $75.17 while reaching the peak value of $75.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $74.62. The stock current value is $76.05.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Colgate Announces Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2023. The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.48 per share, up from $0.47 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2023. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.92 versus $1.88 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.81 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value was $67.84 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was -5.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -9.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.84 and $83.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2437916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -3.48%, having the revenues showcasing -3.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.26B, as it employees total of 33800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of +1.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,068,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 21.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 21.80.

Technical breakdown of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Colgate-Palmolive Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.23%, alongside a downfall of -5.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.40% during last recorded quarter.