Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX). It is currently valued at $1.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.17, after setting-off with the price of $1.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.20.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 03/22/23, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) full year performance was 21.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -47.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2024673 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) recorded performance in the market was 46.77%, having the revenues showcasing 33.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.72M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1294, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +98.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,432,676 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.69%, alongside a boost of 21.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.78% during last recorded quarter.